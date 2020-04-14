Home

Theresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard


1963 - 2020
Theresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard Obituary
Theresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard 1963—2020
Teresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard, passed away April 11, 2020. Born December 27, 1963, the daughter of Larry & Lois (Hall) Taylor. Graduated from Guilford High School.
Married Ralph Shepard on June 24, 1995. Survived by husband, Ralph; stepson, Ralph Jr.; sister, Joyce (Bryan) Soderberg. Teresa loved eating out with family and friends, and will be missed by all.
A private service will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
