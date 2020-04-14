|
Theresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard 1963—2020
Teresa Lou Ann (Taylor) Shepard, passed away April 11, 2020. Born December 27, 1963, the daughter of Larry & Lois (Hall) Taylor. Graduated from Guilford High School.
Married Ralph Shepard on June 24, 1995. Survived by husband, Ralph; stepson, Ralph Jr.; sister, Joyce (Bryan) Soderberg. Teresa loved eating out with family and friends, and will be missed by all.
A private service will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020