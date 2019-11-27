|
|
Theresa Louise (Aunt Tess) Klipper 1930—2019
Theresa Louise (Aunt Tess) Klipper, 89, peacefully passed away on November 25, 2019 in Javon Bea Mercyhealth Hospital on the Rockton Avenue campus after a long illness. Aunt Tess was born in Throop, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1930, to Samuel Grabania and Anastasia Kwiatkowski.
After about ten years in Throop, Pennsylvania, Aunt Tess moved with her brother Edward (Uncle Ed) to White Plains, New York, where she lived with her parents while Uncle Ed served in the military. In 1948, she moved to Rockford, Illinois with her parents and Uncle Ed.
Aunt Tess was employed as a secretary at Bordens and Nelson Knitting for many years. She then married Robert Klipper (deceased) on August 1, 1952 and they had one son, James (Beth deceased) Klipper. Theresa also had one grandson, Daniel Klipper.
Aunt Tess lived with her parents and her brother, Uncle Ed, and loved to take care of them. She loved cooking and cleaning for them. She was a great cook, and especially loved cooking polish foods including Golabki, Pierogi, Snitzles, Kielbasa, Rouladen, and her well known pastry puffs. Everyone loved her polish cooking and baking!
Aunt Tess enjoyed spending time with her family as well as all of her and Uncle Ed's cats and dogs, especially their Black Lab Patrick. She loved being with her family at the big dinners we had for all the holidays and family birthdays. She especially loved breakfasts at Denny's, going through the drivethru at Beef-A-Roo and getting a hot dog with mustard, ketchup and onions, French fries and a medium diet Pepsi and loved the ham served at Cracker Barrel.
Aunt Tess loved Polish Music and loved to sing and dance the Polka. Aunt Tess also loved to call her family and sing to them, "I Just Called to Say I Love You".
Aunt Tess was one of nine children. She had 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Her sisters are all deceased and include Julia Gatto, Josephine Johnson, Mildred Johnson, Helen Hahn and Anna Owens. Her brothers are all deceased and include Edward Grabania (Uncle Ed), Samuel Grabania Jr., Benjamin Goralski and Leo Goralski.
Aunt Tess had 9 nieces and nephews including Sharon (Bernie) Krowczyk, Jacqueline Johnson, Joanne (John) Juettner, Christy Crum, Cynthia Campbell (deceased), Timothy Johnson and Henry Johnson.
Aunt Tess had 12 great nieces and nephews including Sherrie (Pedro) Mendoza, Sandra Banks, Scott (Erica) Krowczyk, Vanessa Albright, Claire Brown, Tara Carroll, Megan Nelson, Katie Johnson, Aaron Campbell, and Timothy Johnson Jr.
Aunt Tess had 16 great great nieces and nephews including Collin Mendoza, Lauren Mendoza, Tyler Torosian, Dalton Torosian, Brynn Krowczyk, Zachary Albright, Benjamin Albright, Noah Brown, Brenna Carroll, Cole Nelson, Caleb Nelson, Everett Campbell, Owen Campbell, Connor Johnson, Hunter Johnson and Bentley Johnson.
Aunt Tess was a very faithful Catholic, and loved to pray for her family and loved praying the Rosary. In fact, she would always tell us that she would pray the Rosary for us when any need arose. Aunt Tess was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. She was a very giving, kind and compassionate person, and deeply loved by all of her family. We love you Aunt Tess and miss you!
A Catholic Mass and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 201 Buckbee Street in Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:45 am. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Mieczyslaw Wit. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108 – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019