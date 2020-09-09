1/1
Theresa M. LaLoggia
Theresa M. LaLoggia 1928—2020
Theresa Marie LaLoggia, 92, passed away on September 4, 2020.
Born June 4, 1928 to Rosario and Lillian (Rotello) Parlapiano. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Parlapiano; children, Michael, Jeanine, Lilyann (Steve) Marx, and Ross (Tammy Bryan); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; in-laws, Geanie LaLoggia-Caywood, Salvatore and Judy LaLoggia, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with a walk-through visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church; 1010 Ferguson St. Due to restrictions, those wishing to attend the funeral mass must sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/laloggia or call the church at 815-965-2761 ext. 0. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be taken to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For those who are unable to travel or attend in person, or have any Covid-19 related issues, live streaming will be available to view Theresa's funeral Mass via the Facebook link at https://www.stanthonyrockford.org and by Zoom ID: 810-290-6045. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
