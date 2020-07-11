1/1
Theresa Marie Wedig
Theresa Marie Wedig 02/24/1929—2019
Theresa Marie Wedig, 90, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2019 in Greeley, CO.
Theresa was born in Rockford IL to Louis and Jesmina Rossi on February 24, 1929. Theresa married the love of her life, Lyle F. Wedig, on November 14, 1947. During her life, she and Lyle raised Robert and Marilyn.
She was a loving home maker on the farm in Durand, IL for many years. Theresa loved to sew and travel. She looked forward to gardening and farming but above all she enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Theresa is survived by her children; Robert of Rockford; Marilyn (Hanson) of Loveland CO; grandson Tyler Hanson and his wife Kay of Laporte, CO; and great grandson Kevin Lucero of Fort Collins, CO.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
