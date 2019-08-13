Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Theresa Purifoy-Handy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
2209 Clifton Ave.
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
2209 Clifton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Purifoy-Handy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Purifoy-Handy


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Purifoy-Handy Obituary
Theresa Purifoy-Handy 1971—2019
Theresa D. Purifoy-Handy, of Rockford, departed this earthly life, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born the daughter of John and Willie Purifoy, July 23, 1971 in Rockford, IL. She was last employed with Regis Corp. as Regional Director and Educator of Cosmetology for various schools in Illinois and Texas. A faithful member of Providence Baptist Church serving as Director of Housing, Pastor's Aide, Board Member, and Nurse. She graduated from East High School Class of '89, received her certification of cosmetology from Educators of Beauty, and pursuing her Bachelors Degree at Rockford University.
Theresa leaves to cherish many loving memories daughter, Trinesha Cornell and son, Gregori Ketton; 3 siblings; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by her mother.
Services will be 11am Friday, August 16, 2019 with a visitation from 10am until time of service at Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave. and Thursday August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now