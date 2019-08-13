|
Theresa Purifoy-Handy 1971—2019
Theresa D. Purifoy-Handy, of Rockford, departed this earthly life, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born the daughter of John and Willie Purifoy, July 23, 1971 in Rockford, IL. She was last employed with Regis Corp. as Regional Director and Educator of Cosmetology for various schools in Illinois and Texas. A faithful member of Providence Baptist Church serving as Director of Housing, Pastor's Aide, Board Member, and Nurse. She graduated from East High School Class of '89, received her certification of cosmetology from Educators of Beauty, and pursuing her Bachelors Degree at Rockford University.
Theresa leaves to cherish many loving memories daughter, Trinesha Cornell and son, Gregori Ketton; 3 siblings; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by her mother.
Services will be 11am Friday, August 16, 2019 with a visitation from 10am until time of service at Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave. and Thursday August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019