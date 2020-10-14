1/1
Theresa S. Blaszczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa S. Blaszczyk 1929—2020
Theresa Blaszczyk answered a call to return to her heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. This was a call she could not refuse, considering she lived a life of reverence to the Lord and was eager to rejoin her husband, 10 siblings, and parents Sophia (Giermak) and Albert Harezlak. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, where she married Matthew Blaszczyk in 1950. They spent 68 loving years together until Matthew passed in 2018. They were blessed with their children Mark Blaszczyk and Lynn Hood, granddaughters Stephanie (James) and Ashley, and great granddaughter Emma. You could often find Theresa reading, baking, sewing, spending time with the Felician Sisters at Creek Bend in St. Charles, Illinois, or worshipping the Lord. She will be missed dearly, and her legacy will live on forever through those who knew her. A private Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved