Theresa S. Blaszczyk 1929—2020

Theresa Blaszczyk answered a call to return to her heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. This was a call she could not refuse, considering she lived a life of reverence to the Lord and was eager to rejoin her husband, 10 siblings, and parents Sophia (Giermak) and Albert Harezlak. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, where she married Matthew Blaszczyk in 1950. They spent 68 loving years together until Matthew passed in 2018. They were blessed with their children Mark Blaszczyk and Lynn Hood, granddaughters Stephanie (James) and Ashley, and great granddaughter Emma. You could often find Theresa reading, baking, sewing, spending time with the Felician Sisters at Creek Bend in St. Charles, Illinois, or worshipping the Lord. She will be missed dearly, and her legacy will live on forever through those who knew her. A private Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus in the near future.



