Theresia Lavaliere 1929—2019
Theresia Lavaliere, 90, of Rockford, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born in Burglengenfeld, Germany on September 25, 1929. Theresia emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1957. She worked as a talented seamstress for many years, while raising her children. She later worked for Atwood Mobile Products and retired from there. Theresia married William Lavaliere in 1978. They enjoyed many years together at their summer home away from home in Lodi, Wisconsin. Theresia was a fabulous cook and a great storyteller. She enjoyed reading, gambling trips, gardening and working on puzzles. Theresia will be dearly missed by her husband, William Lavaliere; daughters, Gabriele (Robert) Smith and Linda (Chris Harrington) Sobirai; granddaughter, Andrea Coogan; great-grandson, Javi Jimenez and great-great-grandson, Adriel. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Anna; brother Andreas; and the father of her children, Rudi Sobirai. Theresia will be remembered as one tough cookie. A private service for the family will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Theresia's name to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 www.bestfriends.org or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfuneraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019