Thomas Barry Leaf
1948 - 2020
Thomas Barry Leaf, 72, of Rockford died on September 27, 2020 in Madison, WI. Born March 25, 1948 in Rockford; son of Hugo and Marjorie (Sederquist) Leaf. Tom attended Rockford East High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy Seabees, in the Vietnam War. He was a skilled brick layer for many area construction firms. Member of American Legion Post #1207, SM&SF Club and the LLL Society. Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Chicago Bears and was a passionate fisherman. He loved traveling to the Northwoods of WI, and his dream was to travel the entire length of Route 66, in his restored 56 Chevy. Survived by son, Troy (Diane) Leaf; grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, Parker and Ava Leaf; sisters, Kay (Ken) Flanigan, Cheryl (Tim) Sio; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, and brother Don Leaf. Tom's family and friends will gather for a meal and an informal Celebration of Life Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Military honors will be conducted at 12:45 p.m. in honor of Tom's military service. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
