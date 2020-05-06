|
Thomas C. Reynolds 1940—2020
Thomas C. Reynolds, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1940 in Winnebago, IL, the son of the late Richard (step-father) and Eleanor Scott.
Tom married Dian Sears on June 30, 1962 and spent 57 wonderful years together. They resided in Rockford, IL and enjoyed their summer home in Lake Mills, WI.
He was a former active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the German Club in Rockford, IL.
Tom's employment took him from several years in engineering at General Web Dynamics in Rockford, IL to several more years as vice president and engineer at Hennig, Inc. in Machesney Park, IL.
Tom is also preceded in death by his wife Dian (March 16, 2020), his brother Mike Reynolds and his half-brother Gregory Scott.
Survivors include his two daughters, Vicki (Glenn) Avery of South Beloit, IL, Rebecca Reynolds Carr of Whitewater, WI; four grandchildren, Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker, Rob (Erin) Avery, Abigail Carr; three great grandchildren, Landon Rieker, Amelia Rieker, Brooklyn Rieker; his sister Patricia (Chago) Camacho, his brother Steve (Lydia) Reynolds; sister in law, Joanne Reynolds along with many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
DUE TO CURRENT PANDEMIC, MEMORIAL SERVICES WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek, WI or the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2020