Thomas "Tom" D. Faeth-Miller 1955—2020
Thomas "Tom" D. Faeth-Miller, 64, passed away on November 7, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. Born on December 18, 1955 in Galesburg, Illinois he was son to Darrol and Vivian (Cox) Miller. Tom was a wonderful cook and worked in many local restaurants. He then went on to proudly work in the health care field and his last place of employment was at Van Matre Rehab. In 1982 met his soon to be wife, Gyl Faeth at Charlotte's Web. He loved enjoying time with friends, Tom and Gyl had a passion for traveling, enjoying the warm Mexican sun and had many years of happiness and making memories. In the last few years of Tom's life through the struggles that he had, he was amazing in his resilience, and will always be remembered as a kind and strong man. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 33 years, Gyl; his mother Vivian Miller; his brother David (Yvonne) Miller. He was predeceased by his father, Darrol Miller and his in-laws Lillian and Dean Faeth; his canine children Sally, Ashley, irs and Oliver. A very special thank you to the talented health care professionals who gave him so much more time in this life and to Serenity Hospice for the care and support that helped him make his transition to the next. A private memorial service will take place for Tom and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Serenity hospice, 1658 IL-2, Oregon, IL 61061. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com