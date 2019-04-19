|
|
Thomas D. Glenny 1932—2019
Thomas Dale Glenny
1932-2019
Thomas Dale Glenny, 87, passed away April 16, 2019, at home with his family at his side. He was born March 2, 1932, in Rockford, Illinois to Clinton and Mabel (Smith) Glenny. He attended Whig Hill Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School, and graduated from West High School in 1950. He worked alongside his father on the family farm, an occupation he passionately loved, learning the work ethic that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was united in marriage to Kay Geddes on December 4, 1951, at Court Street United Methodist Church. Three children, Clinton, Carrie and Stuart, were born of that union. Following the premature and unexpected deaths of his parents, he and his brother Warren took over the family farm.
Thomas was a friend to countless people, which included not only lifelong school friends, but also many others that he encountered in his journey through life. He had a visionary knack for seeing and solving problems with innovative methods which he applied to his farming and community project involvement. Thomas was active in Aldersgate Methodist Church after he and Kay joined as charter members. He served on the building fund and, as an early trustee, held multiple chairmanships, overseeing two major building expansions for the church. The Aldersgate Corn Boil, held annually, was also started by Thomas and Ed Johns, a close friend and neighboring farmer. Generous and selfless, his preference for working behind the scenes earned him the respect of many, and in 2013, he was honored with the Rotary Club's "Service Above Self Award."
Thomas had many interests, and was passionate about his farming, his family, and the yearly canoe trips to the Boundary Waters that he took with his boyhood friends and, later on, with family members. He was a devoted Chicago Cubs supporter, and John Wayne movie fan. Following the closure of West High School, he was instrumental in spearheading the foundation of the "Friends of West Memorabilia Room."
Thomas is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kay; his children Clinton (Cindy) Glenny, Carrie (Ed) Sabia, and Stuart (Monica) Glenny; ten grandchildren, (parents Clinton and Janet Glenny) Rachael Pennell (Sean Farr), Joel Glenny, Colin (Marcelle) Glenny, Alicia Glenny, Abigail (Trevor) Schnitzius, (parents Carrie and Ed Sabia) Aaron (Dana) Sabia, Nathan (Amy) Sabia, Sarah (Matt) Newton, (parents Stuart and Monica Glenny) Carolyn (Caleb) Zick, and Tara Glenny; and twelve great-grandchildren, Eliana and Dylan Pennell, Fenix and River Farr, Lyric Glenny, Aiden Glenny, Declan and Zoe Sabia, Garett and Kellan Newton, Ernest and Claudia Zick. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, sister Harriette Hembree, and brother Warren Glenny.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Thomas and the family over the last few weeks.
Services will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4055 North Rockton Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will be April 22, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be April 23, 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. SungJa Lee Moon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, or to the family to be distributed according to Tom's lifetime interests. Fitzgerald Funeral Home& Crematory, Riverside Chapel is assisting the family. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019