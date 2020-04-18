|
|
Thomas E. Gebbie 1955—2020
Thomas Edward Gebbie, 64, of Roscoe, IL passed away the evening of April 10, 2020 at Mercyhealth in Janesville, WI from a stroke. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 11, 1955, son of Lawrence Gebbie and Marie (Gebbie) Kemper and grew up in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Tom was a loving husband, caring father, wonderful son, amazing brother and great friend. He was a dependable employee of Sysco for 35 years and proudly 22 years sober. Tom overcame a six year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma and lung cancer and came out with a newfound sense of health and wellness. Recently retired, he had a passion for visiting family in Florida, yoga, making fresh salsa, Mexican food, cycling, farmers markets and gardening. His adventurous spirit and hilarious sarcastic sense of humor will be missed dearly.
Those left to honor Tom's memory include his wife, Lesley Gebbie; daughter, Lauren (Grant) Rich; son, Tom Gebbie; mother, Marie (Richard) Kemper; sisters, Mari Jo Chamberlain and Nancy (Fred) Cwynar; and brother, Chris Gebbie. He is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Gebbie; and brother, Michael Gebbie.
A Memorial to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020