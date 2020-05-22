|
|
Thomas E. Gipson 1948—2020
Thomas Ellsworth Gipson Sr. of Rockford, IL passed on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born January 2nd, 1948 in Rockford, IL. He was a graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1966. The son of Lois Lorraine Gipson and Clyde Ellsworth Gipson. Father to Tina Gipson, Brett Gipson and Thomas Gipson Jr.
Tom was the former owner of TJ Fencing, where he ran a successful business for many years until his health forced him to step down. He was fiercely independent, had an incredibly strong work ethic and could fix just about anything.
To many, Tom was known as "The Gipper", which was a nickname that stayed with him his entire life. "The Gip" had a great love for sports and music, particularly R&B and Motown. He loved animals, with a special place in his heart for German Shepherds. He was a huge fan of Chicago sports, especially the Bears, who had become like a second religion to him. It was unwise to try and call Tom while he was watching his beloved Bears, and he would definitely tell you so.
A special thank you to Dick and Elma Hoel along with Jennifer Soughan for their constant guidance, love and support. We would also like to recognize the staff at Amberwood Care Center, where he was a long-time resident. We are grateful to you for taking such great care of Tom, treating him like family and for putting up with his occasional (daily) moodiness.
He enjoyed giving people a hard time, loved a good laugh and was known for keeping everyone on their toes. Tom thought he was wrong once, but he was mistaken. Tom had conquered many adversities throughout his life and was a very proud man. No matter the circumstances, he never gave up.
Tom was predeceased by his parents Lois and Clyde Gipson. Survived by his brother Gary Arenz, his daughter Tina M. Gipson and sons Brett E. Gipson and Thomas E. Gipson Jr.
Your circle may have been small, but you were loved, you mattered and you will be missed!
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Tom, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. 1st St., Rockford IL 61107.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020