Thomas E. Mott 1942—2020
Thomas E. Mott passed away at sunset on August 20, 2020 surrounded by loving family in his home. This is his life in his words:
A Rockford native, I was born on March 27, 1942 at the old downtown Rockford Memorial Hospital. My parents, Edward D. Mott and Dagmar (Gustafson) Mott, were perfect in every way and my sister Christine (Jay) Johnston and brother Merritt (Cathy) Mott were the ideal sister and brother.
I attended P.R. Walker grade school, Roosevelt Junior High School, and graduated from West High in 1960. While in high school, I participated in athletics, earning seven varsity letters in three years for football, basketball, and track and received the American Legion Award my senior year. Next, I went to the University of Michigan where I was on the football team for two years and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. August 28, 1965 was one of the best days of my life, as I married my pretty Polish girlfriend, Judy (Olson) Mott, at Court Street United Methodist Church. We lived in Peoria for several years while Judy got her degree from Bradley University. During this time, I served time in the Army Reserves and worked. In 1968, we returned to Rockford and I went to work for the family business, Mott Bros. Company. To have the opportunity to join the family business was a privilege which provided many opportunities for us. Soon after we were blessed with four children: Sarah (John) Zilinskas, Greg, Melissa (Tyler) Smith and Kelly (Jeremy) Aldrich and later four wonderful grandsons Gus, Hank, Ned, and Henry.
Over the years I have been involved in various local, civic organizations including United Way, Rockford Rotary, City National Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rockford Chamber of Commerce, and the Chicago District Golf Association as a Rules Official for 20 years. My hobbies and interests included traveling with Judy, downhill skiing, reading, studying American History, logging in over 100,000 miles on my Harley Road King, boating on the Rock River in the Mottley Cruiser, and watching our grandsons play sports. I was also a member of Rockford Country Club for 75 years with an abiding interest in golf.
I retired in 1996 and then in 1997 we bought a second home in Tucson, Arizona where we spent our winters in the sunshine. Judy and I enjoyed travelling to many places, creating lasting memories with family and friends. My many longtime friends have added so much to my life. I must say that I was most fortunate to grow up in Rockford during the post-war years of the late 1940's and 1950's. It provided me with a good education, a safe and loving community, and opportunities for work. Many of my closest friendships go back to my childhood here. Rockford has been a wonderful home for me.
And now the best for last…my "Dear" wife Judy. Without her love, support, and companionship, my life would not have been what it was. We have been married for 55 years, enduring and enjoying all that has come along.
I would like to be remembered as a good man who tried his best to be a model husband, father and loyal friend. Well I guess it's time to say goodbye, it's been a great ride.
Predeceased by my wonderful parents and dear brother Merritt J. Mott. Survived by wife Judy; daughter Sarah (John) Zilinskas, son Greg, daughter Kelly (Jeremy) Aldrich all of Denver, Colorado, daughter Melissa (Tyler) Smith of Portland, Oregon; Grandsons Gus, Hank, and Ned Zilinskas, and Henry Aldrich of Denver Colorado; sister Christine (Jay) Johnston; brother-in-law Steve (Elaine) Olson; sister-in-law Kristi Olson; and several nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either: Christ United Methodist Church 4509 Highcrest Road Rockford, IL 61107 or Court Street United Methodist Church 215 N Court St. Rockford, IL 61103. Services will be private but the public may view the service on the Olson Facebook page at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and a Memorial Lunch will be held at Rockford Country Club on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 from 12:30-3:30 for all who wish to attend. https://www.facebook.com/OlsonFH