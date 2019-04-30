|
|
Thomas Earl Benjamin 1944—2019
Thomas Earl Benjamin, 74, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Lyford Road, Rockford with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family to be used in Thomas's name at a later date. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park were honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019