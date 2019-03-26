|
Thomas F. Backer 1933—2019
Thomas F. Backer, 85, of Rockford, died March 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Born December 29, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Adelbert H. and Adelia (Ebert) Backer. He lived in Milwaukee, LaCrosse and Lake Mills, Wisconsin before going into the U.S. Air Force in 1952. After his discharge from the Air Force in 1956, he studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduating with a BSEE degree in 1960. He worked for 35 years as a senior engineer at Barber Colman Company in Rockford, retiring in 1996.
Throughout his life, Tom had a wide variety of interests, was a life-long learner, a well-rounded man and a celebrated and awarded woodcarver. In his younger years those interests centered around the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, spelunking, mapping caves, rock climbing and canoeing. He ran marathons and hiked Pikes Peak with a friend. He took an interest in genealogy and astronomy. Music was a great love in his life and he wrote his own songs. He was a regular at Willow Folk Festival where he loves to join in on his guitar with friends. In his later years, Tom took up wood carving and was a regular at the Wednesday morning carving sessions with the Blackhawk Wood carvers
Tom attended both Heartland Community Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. While at Heartland he volunteered on the parking team and with Compassion Ministry. At Our Savior's he attended the Bible Miners and Saturday Morning Series bible studies and the retired men's club.
Survived by his wife, Johanna; children, Tamara Sue Brown, Julie Browne, Jill (Tim) Stein and David Backer; step-daughter, Stephanie (Todd) Chaffin; grandson, Matthew Chaffin; brother, John Backer; brother-in-law, Hal Raether. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Backer and sister, Louise Raether.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Hospice Care of America, 3815 N. Mulford Rd # 4, Rockford, IL 61114. Fitzgerald Funeral Home& Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford is assisting the family. Express condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019