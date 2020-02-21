Home

Thomas H. Bojar 1930—2020
Thomas H. Bojar, 89, of Roscoe, passed away and went to be with the love of his life, Dorothy, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry and Lillian Bojar. Thomas married Dorothy Brostek in Chicago. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Thomas was the assistant manager at Astrup for many years. He enjoyed golf, gardening and working around his home.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Peth and grandson, Jonathan Peth. Predeceased by his parents, wife, daughter, Sandy Mihelich; son, Allan Bojar and son-in-law, Patrick Peth.
No service to be held at this time. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
