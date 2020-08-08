Thomas I. Webb 1940—2020Thomas I. Webb, 80, of Davis, IL died at 5:50 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Wesley Willows.Born on May 30, 1940 at Rockford Memorial Hospital, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin C. and Janet (Dickenson) Webb. Tom was a graduate of Rockford West High School, Class of 1958 and Drake University, Class of 1962 where he obtained a B.S of B.A.. He was an Eagle Scout of Troop 37 of Rockford, IL, Scoutmaster of Troop 39, Durand Farm School and Master Mason of Lodge 102, Rockford Tebala Shriners.Tom was the second generation owner of the family business, I.C. Webb & Associates for 30 years. He lived at Lake Summerset for 46 years. He served on the LSA Board for three years including one year as the Executive Secretary. Tom was a trustee of the Otter Creek Utility for 15 years where he served as chairman for 7 years.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Frances R. Webb; son Steven (Cheryl) Webb and granddaughter Stephanie (Eric) Frese.Preceded in death by his father Irvin C. Webb and mother Janet (Dickenson) Webb.No visitation or services to be held as requested by Tom. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Durand Chapel assisted the family.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund, 4141 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103.