Thomas J. Hooper
Thomas J. Hooper 1955—2020
April 25, 1955–
Sept. 22, 2020
Thomas "Tom" C. Hooper, 65,of Rockford, Ill., and recently of Lee, Ill., passed away at the Cor Mariae Center of Ascension Living in Rockford on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, following an extended illness. Tom was born at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan to Willis & Tomiko Hooper, who met in Hiroshima after the bomb in World War II. In the late 1960s, the Hooper family moved to North Ft. Meyers, Florida. Tom attended North Ft. Meyers High School after which he moved to Hollywood, California, where he worked for several years as a disc jockey. In the 1990s he moved to Rockford to work for Tyco Corporation in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. In 2005, he moved to Lee, Ill., near Rochelle, where he served as production technician for White River Junction Productions, a publisher of railroad magazines and books. He is survived by his mother Tomiko, brother and wife Robert & Suzan Hooper, nephew Brandon Hooper, niece Nitara Hooper, special friends Mike Schafer and Jeff Pilkington, and his beloved dog "Chance."

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
