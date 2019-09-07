Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. "Tom" Hough


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. "Tom" Hough Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Hough 1947—2019
Thomas "Tom" J. Hough, age 72, of Machesney Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born February 13, 1947, Tom was the son of Lynn and Evelyn (née Wellnitz) Hough. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired tool and die maker. Tom enjoyed golf, bowling, antiques, photography, The Beatles, reading, and watching any and all sporting events. He was an avid collector of Beatles memorabilia, antique glassware, Tom Heflin artwork, and antique wall pockets. He was very quick-witted and had a joke for every situation.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Hough (née Gronberg); daughter Teresa (John) Erickson; son Brad (Ania Lisikiewicz) Hough; grandchildren Jenna and Jacob Erickson; sisters Donna (Phil) Hoffman and Karen (Randy) Pavlik; mother-in-law, Hilda (née Ipema) Gronberg; brothers-in-law, Al (Nancy) Gronberg, Wayne (Sharon) Gronberg, and John Gronberg; sister-in-law Janet (Victor) Sadewater; nephews, niece, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, John Gronberg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at River Bluff Nursing Home and Mercyhealth Hospice for their care and compassion. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to www.alzfdn.org/
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.