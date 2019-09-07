|
Thomas "Tom" J. Hough 1947—2019
Thomas "Tom" J. Hough, age 72, of Machesney Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born February 13, 1947, Tom was the son of Lynn and Evelyn (née Wellnitz) Hough. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired tool and die maker. Tom enjoyed golf, bowling, antiques, photography, The Beatles, reading, and watching any and all sporting events. He was an avid collector of Beatles memorabilia, antique glassware, Tom Heflin artwork, and antique wall pockets. He was very quick-witted and had a joke for every situation.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Hough (née Gronberg); daughter Teresa (John) Erickson; son Brad (Ania Lisikiewicz) Hough; grandchildren Jenna and Jacob Erickson; sisters Donna (Phil) Hoffman and Karen (Randy) Pavlik; mother-in-law, Hilda (née Ipema) Gronberg; brothers-in-law, Al (Nancy) Gronberg, Wayne (Sharon) Gronberg, and John Gronberg; sister-in-law Janet (Victor) Sadewater; nephews, niece, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, John Gronberg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at River Bluff Nursing Home and Mercyhealth Hospice for their care and compassion. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to www.alzfdn.org/
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019