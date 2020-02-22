|
|
Rev. Thomas K. Gundersen 1932—2020
Rev. Thomas K. Gundersen, 88, of Rockford, IL and formerly of Grantsburg, WI passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at Mercy hospital, Rockford, IL surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born January 3, 1932 in Negaunee, MI, the son of Carl and Signe (Fond) Gundersen. Tom graduated from Bethel Seminary, St. Paul, Mn and was ordained in the Covenant church. Pastor Tom served Calvary Covenant Church of Grantsburg, WI and then Salem Covenant Church of Pennock, MN retiring in 1994. Following the death of his wife, Beverley; Tom married Norma L. (Stokes) Hugdahl on May 5, 2002 in Milaca, MN. He and Norma made their spiritual home at Evangelical Covenant Church in Belvidere, IL. Tom enjoyed projects in his workshop loving names "Worker man Tom" by one of his great grandchildren. He found great joy in doing things for others, operating his chainsaw and bird watching and time spent in the garden. He loved his family and will be missed and loved by his wife, Norma; children, Bethann Gundersen of Rockford, IL, Timothy (Desiree) Gundersen of Lino Lakes, MN; step-children, Faith (Sam) Clay of Pinehurst, NC, Dave (Beth) Hugdahl of Rockford, IL, Jan Fiedler of Rockford, IL, Doug (Connie) Hugdahl of Libertyville, IL; sister, Carol Kuhrt of Rice Lake, WI; grandchildren, Chad Tucker, Marissa (Richard) Ybarra, Trista (Matt) Juntunen, Jason (Drew) Gundersen and Alyssa Gundersen; many loving step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverley; daughter, April; granddaughter, Sarah; brother, Leonard Gundersen and sister, Marilyn Lechleitner.
The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Evangelical Covenant Church 220 E. Harrison St., Belvidere, IL. The Funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the church with Rev. Scott Nellis officiating. Burial will be in Ancarius Cemetery, near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Memorial contributions can be given in care of Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E. Harrison Street, Belvidere, IL 61008 or World Mission Prayer League. 232 Clifton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403 in Rev. Thomas K Gundersen's name. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020