Thomas K. Milne 1939—2019
Thomas K. Milne, 80, of Rockford, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1939 in Elroy, Wisconsin to Keith and Evelyn (Domke) Milne. Thomas worked at Ingersoll for 37 years, retiring in 1999. He had a passion for golf and fishing. Thomas was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Carla; daughter, Marci Hallgren; sons, Timothy and Todd Milne; grandson, Nathan Hallgren; brother, Ted (Dawn) Milne. Predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019