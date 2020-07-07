Thomas Kirwan 1937—2020
Thomas "T.K." John Kirwan, 83, of Machesney Park passed away after a short battle with esophageal cancer on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. Born January 6, 1937, in Darlington, WI, the son of Edmund Ryan and Rose (Kindle) Kirwan. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Married Joan Stevens on February 1, 1959, in Dubuque, IA. Retired from Rockford Ornamental Iron after many years of employment. Lifelong member of Elk Club #765 in DeKalb. Social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Survivors include his wife, Joan; son, Patrick Kirwan; daughter, Anita Burkholder; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; additional family, Shari Kirwan and Bill Burkholder. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edmund Robert Kirwan and Patrick Jude Kirwan; mother- and father-in-law, Helen and Leo Willi.
Walk through visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Transitions Hospice. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
.