|
|
Thomas "Tom" L. Parr 1944—2020
Thomas "Tom" L. Parr, 75, Rockford, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 3, 1944, in Leavenworth, KS, the son of Roger and Mary (Greisen) Parr. He was a proud graduate of Auburn High School, class of 1963. Tom married Carol Burgett in Rockford on February 12, 1966. He was a longtime member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church. Tom was a tool and die maker employed by Roper Whitney for 30 years. He coached pony league baseball at Roy Gayle for many years and enjoyed going to all of the various school functions and sporting events involving his 8 grandchildren. Tom enjoyed playing card games with "card club" for over 40 years, inventing his famous "Tom Parr straight". He learned to play Pickle ball and made many new friends. Tom was an avid Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series. He was always there for his kids as a handyman with his toolbox and as a taxi driver with his beloved Jeep and loved taking his dog, Pearl, for neighborhood walks. Tom could be the biggest grouch in the world but his heart was even bigger. The "Rock" of our family, words can't express how much he will be missed. Till we meet again Dad, rest easy. You played a good game.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol; his daughter, Lisa Zavadil, his sons, Michael (Karen) Parr and Matthew Parr; his grandchildren, Chloe and Nicholas Rosello, Alexi Zavadil, Mackenzie, Ava, Lily, Samantha, and Colton Parr; his former son-in-law, Michael Zavadil; his brother, Robert "Bob" (B.J.) Parr; his sisters, Carol Ann (Arthur) Brown and Sharon Lameyer. Predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Virgil Lameyer.
Per Tom's wishes there will be no services. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020