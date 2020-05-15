Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Thomas Lee Alberts


1965 - 2020
Thomas Lee Alberts Obituary
Thomas Lee Alberts 1965—2020
Thomas Lee Alberts, 54, of Machesney Park, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1965 in Rockford to Gerald and Shirley (Sutherland) Alberts.
Survivors include his father, Gerald Alberts; sisters, Terri and Tammie Alberts; niece, Jessie Sager; aunt, Sally Sutherland Truitt; uncle, Ronnie (Rita) Sutherland; aunt, Sue Sutherland Bowers; special friends, Jason and Rusty Brewer and their families; numerous cousins and other friends. Predeceased by his mother, Shirley Alberts.
Special thank you to Aunt Sue and the Brewer family for the care and love they provided over the years.
Cremation rites accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
