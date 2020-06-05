Thomas Malchiodi 1945—2020
Thomas Charles Malchiodi, 74, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born September 12, 1945 in Chicago, IL. Son of Dominic and Catherine (DeRosa) Malchiodi. Thomas was united in marriage to Susan Private on September 1, 1968 in Chicago. Employed as a carpenter for the State of Illinois for most of his career. He found great enjoyment in fishing, his Lionel Trains, doing puzzles, carpentry and woodworking for others, hosting and going to garage sales and driving his Mustang. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. As a kid, he was a Chicago White Sox fan but was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan most of his life and enjoyed listening to them on the radio while fishing or working in the garage. Tom always saw the good in people. He also thrived on the idea of helping others no matter the cost to himself, and built his self-esteem not on the material things in life, but on how much he could do for others. Tom was like the Pied Piper – kids loved him and knew that anywhere Mr. Malchiodi was, was a fun place to be a kid. Words that people would always use to describe Tom were Gentlemen, patient, generous, sweet and kind. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Susan; daughter, Alyce (Chuck) Dean; grandchildren, Rob Andrews, Grace Dean, Rachel Dean and Jacqueline Dean; brother, Michael Malchiodi and sister-in-law, Judy Farnan; nieces, Jennifer Malchiodi and Michelle Malchiodi. Predeceased by his parents. At this time, no services are scheduled and cremation rites have been accorded. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.