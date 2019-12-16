|
|
Thomas Norman Rakoczy 1937—2019
Thomas Norman Rakoczy passed peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Born September 21,1937 to E. Humphrey and Lorretta Rakoczy in Hammond, IN. He graduated from Bishop Knoll High School and began serving in United States Navy where he served aboard the USS Calcaterra. He began working as a pipefitter at the Belvidere Chrysler Plant in 1961 where Tom made many lifelong friends and he met his wife, Marjorie, with whom he spent 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Marjorie; children, Robin, Michael (Christine), Jill, Jessica (Darren) and Matt; his grandchildren, Michaela (Mark), Claire, Grace (Austin), Matthew, and Christopher, Daxon and Amelia; his sister, Sandy (Gary) Doss; and many other family, especially the Hampel family, and friends.
Visitation will be held in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. and again Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass in the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials made to his wife, Marjorie Rakoczy, to be used in Thomas's name at a later date. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019