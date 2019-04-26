|
|
Thomas P. Holmbo 1938—2019
Thomas Patrick Holmbo, 81, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in River Bluff Nursing Home. Born March 20, 1938, in Rockford, IL. Married Dorothy (Wellman) Johnston on February 7, 1981, in Rockford, IL. Formerly employed as a tool & die maker by Bernie Machine and Tool and retired from Lamcam Machine. Member of North Pointe and the Horseshoe League at Roscoe VFW. He was a major blood donor for the Rock River Valley Blood Center, donating over 100 gallons. Avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved working in his yard, gardening and playing cribbage. Thomas was a phone call away from helping anyone. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Katrina (Jeff) Meils, Kathy (Jeff) Fox and Patty (Matt) Austin; sons, Michael (Antonette) Holmbo, Joseph (Debi) Holmbo, Mike (Teri) Johnston and Kelly Johnston; grandchildren, Caitlyn Conner, Brock (Mandi) Conner, Megan Austin, Luke (Emily) Austin, Ben (Carly Malacina) Austin, Zack Fox, Niki (Phil) Stosur, Allison Fox, Michelle (Coty) Burbach, Jeremy Holmbo, Autumn (Richard) Markhardt, Winter (Chris) Horn, Michael Johnston, Andrea (Ryan) Yager, and Katie Beth (Jake) Ramsbottom; 18 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents. The family would like to thank the staff at River Bluff Nursing Home and Mercy Health Hospice for their care of Tom.
Service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019