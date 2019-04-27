Thomas P. Reimer 1925—2019

Thomas P. Reimer, 93, of Capron, Illinois, died peacefully on April 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on April 28, 1925, the son of Hans and Anna (Knutson) Reimer in LeRoy Township, Illinois. He married the love of his life, Maxine Pace on April 11, 1952 in Belvidere, Illinois.

Thomas was a lifelong farmer and loved his work. He also enjoyed deer hunting. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and also a member of AMPI.

He is loved and missed by his daughters and sons, Jane (Leon) Leach, Allen (Dawn) Reimer, Arnold Reimer, Eileen (Don) Travis and Andrew Reimer; grandchildren, Leroy, Virginia, Valerie, Brad, Jayna, Josh, Ashley and Kaitlin; brother-in-law, Bill Pace; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; brother, Herman; and sisters, Martha and Alma.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 West Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, Ill., 61008. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Tom McKenna to officiate. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials in Thomas Reimer's name can be made to Heartland Hospice.