Thomas Patrick Farrell


1954 - 2019
Thomas Patrick Farrell November 1, 1954—October 1, 2019
Thomas Patrick Farrell 11/01/1954-10/01/2019
Preceded in death my beloved father, Jack; Mother, Teresa; Sister Molly and Brother Bill
Attended St. Peters Grade School. Roosevelt Jr, High and Graduated from West High School Rockford.
Left to cherish his memory is devoted wife Theresa of 36 years, beloved brothers Dan, Mike, Tim, Pat and Kevin, plus treasured in-laws and good friends.
Tom was passionate about fishing, loved growing various hot peppers to make his famous salsa, enjoyed cooking and grilling, refinishing old furniture, family get to-gethers and road trips with his wife.
He never met a stranger; he could enter a room and walk out with new friends; never short of words or sarcastic one-liners. Tom was a man of God. He took great pride in his Irish heritage, being a loving and devoted husband and always making time to help family, friends and neighbors. He leaves a beautiful legacy of love and kindness and will be deeply missed. We were all blessed to have Tom in our lives.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
