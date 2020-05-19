Home

Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Thomas R. Catalani


1956 - 2020
Thomas R. Catalani Obituary
Thomas R. Catalani 1956—2020
Thomas B. Catalani, 63, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020. Tom was born May 17,1956 in Rockford, the son of Bruno and Susie (Falzone) Catalani. Predeceased by father and mother. Survived by brothers Ronald (Darlene) Catalani of Rockford; Robert (Pamela) Catalani of Pleasant Plaines, IL., nephews Phillip (Teri) Catalani of Loves Park; Martin (Lori) Catalani of Roscoe, nieces Coreen (Eric) Hargraves of Machesney Park; Molly (Chase) Steele of Pauling, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Arrangements by Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020
