|
|
Thomas R. Hoffman 1950—2020
Thomas Ray Hoffman, 69, of Durand, IL died at 1:29 pm Sunday March 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born August 1, 1950 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mathias and Delores (Gassman) Hoffman. He graduated from West High School class of 1968. Served in U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Married to Beverly Creviston in Rockford, IL on May 20, 1972. Retired from Southern Imperial in Rockford, IL. Member of the Rock Run Long Rifles for many years; loved cross word puzzles and puzzles. Enjoyed working on Mustang Cars and being a driver for Bryden Ford. Survivors include: loving mother-Delores Hoffman; wife-Beverly; daughter-Pamela Vormezeele; Son-Phillip (Shelia) Hoffman; grandchildren-Allison Vormezeele; Karly Vormezeele; Bailey (Sam) Sherman; Tyler (Financee Emily Laube) Hoffman; Alexander Hoffman; Great grandson Charles; brother Daniel (Michele) Hoffman; sister Sue (Donna Lamb) Hoffman; sister Doleres (RJ) Curtin; sister Melissa (David) Cottrill; many nieces and nephews; his best buddy Paul Swanson. Predeceased by father; sister Margie Moe.
Per Thomas wishes Cremation Rites to be Accorded.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020