Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas R. Thompson Obituary
Thomas R. Thompson 1942—2019
Thomas R. Thompson, 77, of Rockford, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Thomas was born in Rockford, IL on January 22, 1942, son of Roland and Rose (Currie) Thompson. He graduated from West High School in Rockford. Thomas was employed as a tool and die maker for several companies throughout his life. He loved to drive, fish, watching Chicago Bears football, Star Trek and also enjoyed watching birds. Thomas will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his children, Wendy (David) Forberg of Millstadt, IL, Daniel Thompson of Doniphan, MO and Douglas (Kimberly) Thompson of Rockford; former wife and lifetime friend, Janie Thompson; grandchildren, Kristina (George) Windham, Jeremy (Estephanie) Forberg, Kadie and Jaclyn Thompson; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew and Jacob. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service, located at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel 3910 N Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Burial will conclude in Willwood Burial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mercyhealth Hospice Illinois, 4223 E State St Suite 2A, Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
