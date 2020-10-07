1/
Thomas Robert Fernandez Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Robert Fernandez, Jr. 1955—2020
Thomas Robert Fernandez, Jr. of Tavares, Florida, passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 65. Tom was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from Hamilton Sundstrand in Rockford, Illinois after many years of employment. Tom was an avid reader, music and animal lover, and history buff.
Tom is survived by his daughters: Angela (Jonathan) Adkins and Andrea (Steven) Harnden; grandchildren: George & Mallory Adkins and Birdie & Gus Harnden; and a sister: Susan Fernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas R. Fernandez, Sr. and Joyce and Lyle Mathiot.
Tom's family would like to thank the ICU team at AdventHealth Waterman for their support, care, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Service Organization (USO).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved