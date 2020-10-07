Thomas Robert Fernandez, Jr. 1955—2020

Thomas Robert Fernandez, Jr. of Tavares, Florida, passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 65. Tom was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from Hamilton Sundstrand in Rockford, Illinois after many years of employment. Tom was an avid reader, music and animal lover, and history buff.

Tom is survived by his daughters: Angela (Jonathan) Adkins and Andrea (Steven) Harnden; grandchildren: George & Mallory Adkins and Birdie & Gus Harnden; and a sister: Susan Fernandez.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas R. Fernandez, Sr. and Joyce and Lyle Mathiot.

Tom's family would like to thank the ICU team at AdventHealth Waterman for their support, care, and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Service Organization (USO).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store