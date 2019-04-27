|
|
Thomas Segalla 1958—2019
Thomas Segalla, 60, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1958 in Rockford. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Visitation will be from 10AM until service time Tuesday morning in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019