Thomas "Poppy" Thayer 1939—2019
Thomas "Tom" "Poppy" "PopPop" Wilson Thayer of Rockford, Illinois, passed on September 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Tom was born July 27, 1939 at Rockford Memorial Hospital to Francis and Marjorie Thayer. Majorie Thayer passed when Tom was young and Francis then married Ethel Thayer, who Tom was very close with as well. Tom attended West High School in Rockford and Pasadena High School and the USC in California before serving in the Army. He started Thayer Lighting in 1988. Tom loved golfing, hunting, fishing and his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patti, and their three children, Jordan, Jodi and Joy; grandchildren, Dylan, Brendan, Nora and Joseph; sister, Julie; and nephews, Adrian "Chris", Mark; and niece, Elizabeth.
A Tribute to Tom will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 promptly at 3:00pm at Rockford Country Club, 2500 Oxford Street, Rockford, IL 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rockford Country Club in care of the "Tom Thayer Memorial Park Bench Fund". A bench will be placed on the RCC golf course, where he so dearly loved to golf for so many years.
