Tim R. Berggren 1957—2020
Tim R. Berggren, 62, of Rockford, IL passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born May 24, 1957 in Rockford, IL the son to Gösta "Benny" and Jean (Klein) Berggren. Tim attended Rockford East High School. He worked as a carpenter until he retired. Tim had a love for the arts and music. He was a talented musician playing guitar and keyboard and was in several bands during his time in California. Tim enjoyed cycling and walking his beloved dog, Maya. He was a kid at heart and loved being around his nieces and nephews. Tim will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his mother, Jean; brother, Bengt (Becky) Berggren; sister, Mona (Myrl) Williamson; niece and nephews, Erin (Molly) Berggren, Nicole King, Britt (Alex) Berggren-Adams; great nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins, family in Sweden and Germany and his beloved companion, Maya. Predeceased by his grandparents and father, Benny.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Cremation rites entrusted with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020