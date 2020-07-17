1/
Timothy A. Lewis
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy A. Lewis 1948—2020
Timothy A. Lewis, 72, of Rockford passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born May 2, 1948 in Billings, MT, the son of Joe G. and Catherine O. (Poock) Lewis. A graduate of Hellgate High School, Missoula, MT class of 1967 and a graduate of Western Illinois University. A veteran of US Army serving during the Vietnam War, years 1968-1971. Married Janaan Peterson on June 26, 1971 in Rockford. Owner and operator of Lewis Communications until his retirement. A member of Heartland Community Church where he served on the tech team. Timothy was an avid gardener, photographer, conservationist and environmentalist. Timothy also served as president of the Wild Ones.
Survivors include wife, Janaan Lewis, brother, Mike (Dawn) Lewis; sister-in-law, Marcia Peterson; and several nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother-in-law, Art Peterson. Special thanks to Rich and Jane Erickson, Mercyhealth Hospice, SwedishAmerican Home Health and Veterans Association.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Wild Ones or Heartland Community Church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved