Timothy A. Lewis 1948—2020
Timothy A. Lewis, 72, of Rockford passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born May 2, 1948 in Billings, MT, the son of Joe G. and Catherine O. (Poock) Lewis. A graduate of Hellgate High School, Missoula, MT class of 1967 and a graduate of Western Illinois University. A veteran of US Army serving during the Vietnam War, years 1968-1971. Married Janaan Peterson on June 26, 1971 in Rockford. Owner and operator of Lewis Communications until his retirement. A member of Heartland Community Church where he served on the tech team. Timothy was an avid gardener, photographer, conservationist and environmentalist. Timothy also served as president of the Wild Ones.
Survivors include wife, Janaan Lewis, brother, Mike (Dawn) Lewis; sister-in-law, Marcia Peterson; and several nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother-in-law, Art Peterson. Special thanks to Rich and Jane Erickson, Mercyhealth Hospice, SwedishAmerican Home Health and Veterans Association.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Wild Ones or Heartland Community Church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com