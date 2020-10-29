1/1
Timothy F. Eisenrich
Timothy F. Eisenrich 2020
Timothy F. Eisenrich, son of Norbert and LaVonne Eisenrich, died October 17, 2020.
Tim was a family man. He had an eye for perfection, from his carpentry skills and mechanical capabilities to his hair. He loved loud music and would break out his air guitar while jamming along and singing his own words. With a beer in hand and a Marlboro, he told some great stories of his adventures. Ultimately, it is hard to put a character limit on a character who had no limits. He was loved and will be missed by many but may his adventurous spirit live on. Tim is laid to rest at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
