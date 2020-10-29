1/1
Timothy F. Eisenrich
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Timothy F. Eisenrich 2020
Timothy F. Eisenrich, son of Norbert and LaVonne Eisenrich, died October 17, 2020.
Tim was a family man. He had an eye for perfection, from his carpentry skills and mechanical capabilities to his hair. He loved loud music and would break out his air guitar while jamming along and singing his own words. With a beer in hand and a Marlboro, he told some great stories of his adventures. Ultimately, it is hard to put a character limit on a character who had no limits. He was loved and will be missed by many but may his adventurous spirit live on. Tim is laid to rest at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 532-2044
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Got to know Tim at the Rec Center, he was the real deal, told ya exactly what he thought, didn't have to agree but you knew where he stood on things! Gonna miss those talks in the sauna.
Dennis Thompson
Friend
October 24, 2020
Enjoyed the chance to know Tim first at Holy Family grade school/middle school and then Boylan HS. Tim was a one of a kind full of crazy and a genuinely good soul. That crazy 80’s metal hair and contagious smile is burned in my mind from the first day I met him. Looks like he had a great wife and kids. Prayers to you all.
Sean Fleming
Classmate
October 24, 2020
I always thought Tim and Troy were two action actors that should’ve been in a movie! Full of energy, larger than life - we met at several AMC events. Tim & his family welcomed me for a car event many years ago. I saw how he placed that energy into the care of his daughters & spouse, getting their lunches & book bags ready for school. A very attentive father. A very good example. Prayers for his family - thank you for adding many smiles to my life Tim!
Shaune Zavertnik&#8217;
Friend
October 23, 2020
I'll miss you my brother from another mother. Till we all meet again in heaven Tim. I'm sure you will wearing the same purple wings as me. Lol
I will always hold you and your entire family close to my heart. You were a great friend
I'll miss you my brother from another mother. Until we all meet again in heaven Tim. I'm sure you will wearing the same matching purple wings as me. Lol
I will always hold you and your entire family close to my heart. You were a great friend and a wonderful father and husband. You always made me (all) smile and laugh. You will truly missed by so....many who loved you. Love your sister & forever friend. Lori Hibbs
Laura Hibbs
Friend
October 23, 2020
A year or two before you went into OUR Corps, you made a trip down to CHPT to see Troy and he brought you out to the house. We did what Marines do. I'll never forget the bond and brotherhood. Semper Fi Warrior!!!
james puckett
Military
October 23, 2020
Praying you find comfort in good memories.
Gina Schrawyer
Family
October 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Larry & Regina SCHICK
Friend
October 23, 2020
1988/89 was so long ago, but I'll always remember the blue 442 and my friend Tim with the big hair and big smile to match. Even if you did not know him, you would certainly know who he was by the end of fun night. He had that big personality. It was hard to miss and drew so many people in. Peace brother.
David Gierczak
Friend
October 23, 2020
Semper fidelis, my father talked about you ever since I was a little kid. Proud to carry on the tradition. Ready in peace brother. Till valhalla
Kyle Mrozinski
Military
October 23, 2020
Very sad news ,, my heart aches for edye the girls and all the eisenrich family
Brian Peterson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Edye, I am so sorry to hear about Tim. You & your girls are in my thoughts & prayers. Karen Gustafson
karen gustafson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Prayers to the family and all Eisenrichs! I remember his smiles and helpfulness to the Stacy family during snow storms on Garfield Ave. in Illinois. Prayers to his parents!
Arlene Stacy
Friend
October 22, 2020
Tim you were a childhood friend on Garfield Ave. prayers to you family.
William Stacy
Friend
October 22, 2020
You will be greatly missed. Your smile lit up a room. Say hi to Bubba he always loved you and being around you as I did too. Till we meet again.
Victor and Michelle Aumann
Friend
October 22, 2020
Just Love this pic.
Claude Ormand
Military
October 22, 2020
Love
Claude Ormand
Military
October 22, 2020
Texas Visit.
Claude Ormand
Military
October 22, 2020
Like 700 yards of line out, Hold on.
Claude Ormand
Military
October 22, 2020
I will always be thinking of you my Brother.
Claude Ormand
Military
October 22, 2020
We will miss you with all our Heart and Soul. Prayers for all the family. All our Love to Edye, Sam, Isabelle, Audrey and Sweet Lily. Semper Fi my Brother we will meet again.
Claude & Jannell Ormand
Friend
October 22, 2020
Troy, you and the rest of yours and Tims familes will be in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.
Wayne Jennings
Military
October 21, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry I am for your loss. I have such fond memories growing up across the street from your family. Sending love and hugs.
Kelly Bernard Erboe
Friend
October 21, 2020
Eddy, girls and family, sending you all love prayers and hugs. We are deeply sorry for your loss.
James & Janice Olson
October 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but your special memories will help you cope. We will keep you and Tim in our prayers
Judy and Reed Grace
October 21, 2020
Fly with the angels.
Racquel Jaros
October 21, 2020
Tim was a friend to us since he was in kindergarten. Grew up with my children and were neighbors. Our deepest sympathy to all the families.
Gloria Martelin
Friend
October 20, 2020
Nancy, I am truly sorry for your loss.
Angie Carlson
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Tim was always so nice to me growing up. He had a great smile and wonderful laugh! My heart breaks for you loss. Sending prayers of strength and love, during this difficult time.
Julianna Lieb
Friend
