Timothy Keyes 1941—2020
Timothy Keyes, 78, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020.
Tim was born June 25, 1941, son of Wilson and Geraldine (Winsauer) Keyes of Marshall, Illinois. He was a graduate of Marshall High School and the University Of Illinois College Of Agriculture. Tim married Marilyn Sue Smitley on February 17, 1962. He was employed in management positions with Del Monte Corporation Plants 109 and 110 in Rochelle, IL and as plant manager for Rogers Brothers Seed Company of Boise, Idaho. Tim later retired from Sunseeds Inc. in Hollister, CA as vice president of production. In his retirement, Tim spent many hours gardening, woodworking and enjoying kids and grandkids. He enjoyed spending summers at his mobile home in Arbor Vitae, WI and was an avid fisherman.
Tim is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Amy (Robert) Brauner, Kamela (Mark) Mellen and Lisa (Michael) Dean; granddaughters, Hannah Dean, Madeleine Mellen and Abigail Dean; nephew, Russell Rymut and nieces, Julia Rymut and Linda Giordano.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, WI. Memorial contributions may be considered to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020