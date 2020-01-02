|
Timothy Urban 1985—2019
Timothy W. Urban, 34, of Belvidere, IL passed away on December 28, 2019 in Rockford, IL. He was born on December 17, 1985 in Merril, WI to Ted and Heidi (Muench) Urban. Tim found his spiritual home at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere, IL. He loved playing video games and listening to music.
Tim will be dearly missed by his dad and stepmother, Ted and Dawn; his sister, Valerie from Freeport, IL; his brother, Thomas from California; and his stepsisters, Bonnie and (Corey) Waller and Eliza and (Ivan) Guthrie; his grandfather, Bruce and (MaryLouise) of Roscoe, IL; his uncles, Kevin and (Cindy) Muench, Pete and (Deb) Muench, and John and (Marie) Weberpaul; his mother's lifelong friend, "Aunt" Holly Mork from Alvin, WI.; big brother, Bruce Poulter; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Heidi; and his paternal grandparents; maternal grandmother; Dorothy Muench; maternal aunt, Nancy Weberpal; and his cousin, Ryan Weberpal.
The visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008. The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Bell will be officiating. The burial will take place at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations in Timothy's name may be gifted to the Myotonic Dystrophy Association. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020