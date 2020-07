Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tina's life story with friends and family

Share Tina's life story with friends and family

Tina Marie Gurley 1967—2020

Tina Marie Gurley, 52, beloved teacher and vice principal, passed away March 23,2020 in Decatur Il. Graveside services to be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 1pm at Belvidere Cemetery, Belvidere Il.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store