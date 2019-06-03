|
|
Tiry E. Smith 1931—2019
Tiry E. Smith, 88, of Rockford went into the life to come Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Amberwood Care Center. Born February 12, 1931, in Indianola, IA, the son of Archie and Cecil (Medearis) Smith. Veteran the U.S. Army. Retired from Greenlee Brothers after 40 years. Served on the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Loves Park Fire Department and was a Loves Park Alderman for 16 years. He was a Third Degree of Knights of Columbus. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church where he was usher. Also sang in the St. Stanislaus Church Choir. Member of the American Lombardi Club and VFW Post 9759 and Belvidere Moose. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Stuckey-Smith; sons, Tiry J. Smith and Raymond (Janet) Smith; granddaughter, Ericka (Brandon); 2 great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Margaret; his sisters, Laura Holden and Pearl Kelm; and brothers, George and Fred Smith. Special thanks to caregivers Amy, Emily, Mindy, Nicole and Tracy.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete, obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019