Todd A. Bamberger 1969—2019
Todd Addison Bamberger, age 50, of Rockford passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Todd was born March 11, 1969 in Springfield, IL, son of John Kent Bamberger and Lois (Ostrom) Bamberger. John passed away June 24, 1970. Lois later married Gary Ecklund on December 27, 1972 when Todd was 3 years old and together, they raised Todd in the family of six. Todd graduated from Rockford East High School in 1988 and earned a bachelor's degree from S.I.U. Carbondale in 1993. He married Penny (Minnick) Bamberger on October 25, 2003 in Janesville, WI. Todd worked for R.J. Reynolds Company for over 20 years. Todd played collegiate soccer. Throughout life, he enjoyed hunting, watching the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer. Most importantly, he loved watching his sons participate in baseball, hockey, and Special Olympics. Todd loved any family-oriented activity. His devotion to family, his friendship, and his ability to make our lives richer and fuller will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Todd's memory include his loving wife, Penny Bamberger; sons, John Stuart Bamberger, age 13 and Jacob Addison Bamberger, age 9; father, Gary Ecklund; brothers, Steve (Becky) Bamberger, Carl (Cheryl) Ecklund; sister, Ann (Jeff) Chapetta and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, John Kent Bamberger and mother, Lois Ecklund.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Illinois – Area A, 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL 61103 or to a .
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019