Todd Holtkamp


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd Holtkamp Obituary
Todd Holtkamp 1957—2019
Todd Holtkamp, 62, of Elmwood Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Chateau Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Willowbrook.
Born March 17, 1957, in Hazel Crest, Illinois, he was the son of Clarence Holtkamp Jr. and Margaret (Augustine) Holtkamp. As a youth, Todd was active in scouting, an avid swimmer and the 1968 Soap Box Derby champion in Freeport, IL. Other interests included model rockets/planes/cars, camping, lifelong Trekker, aerospace and Chicago professional sports teams. He earned his B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1982. Todd earned several professional certifications, including American Society of Quality, Six Sigma Green Belt and ISO/QS-9000. During his career, he worked as a certified quality engineer in industries focused primarily on aerospace and manufacturing, including CEF Industries in Addison, IKO in Kankakee, MPC in Skokie and Molex in Lisle.
Todd is survived by his sister, Allison of Houston, TX; cousins Chris and Cecil of Northbrook, IL; also cousins Mark, Stuart, and Gail and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Todd's request, no services will be held. Cremation is by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services of Sycamore, Ill. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Memorials can be made to the at www.lung.org.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
