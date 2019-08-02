|
|
Todd M. Decker 1965—2019
Todd M. Decker, 54, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, May 25, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1965 in Rockford to Cheryl Decker. Todd, a native of Rockford, attended East High School and was an integral member of the East E-Rabs Football team. He also attended, Jefferson High School to finish out his education in the mid-80's. He had a passion for collecting unusual oddities, traveling, and he loved to watch the Cubs whenever they played. His love of travel brought him to reside in New York for a quite a few years, and upon returning the Rockford area he excelled as a traveling salesman across the U.S.
Survivors include his Sisters, Tina Farley (Jared Olson) of Loves Park, Beth Ramirez (Willie) of Houston, Texas; Brother, Brian Decker of Louisville, Kentucky and Aunt, Cindy Burkel (Jon) of McHenry County. He also leaves, several Cousins, along with several Nieces and Nephews, including Great Nieces and Nephews. Todd was predeceased by his Mother, Cheryl Decker; his Grandparents, Paul and Carol Decker who were a large part of his upbringing, Uncles, Gary Decker, and Rick Decker, and Aunt, Pam Cunningham.
Due to unforeseen circumstances there will be no service at this time. However, there will be a celebration of his life, held by his family at a later date. Quest Cremation Services of Loves Park is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019