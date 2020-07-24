Todd M. Ebens 1955—2020

Todd M. Ebens, 65, of Rockford formerly of Pecatonica, passed at 2:23 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.

He was born on June 16, 1955 in Rockford the son of Eugene "Bud" and Barbara (Vogeler) Ebens.

Todd was a graduate of Pecatonica High School class of 1973 and served as Class President. He was honorably discharged having served with the U.S. Army as a helicopter tech in Germany. Todd was employed by the Rockford Post Office. He was a member of Pecatonica American Legion Post 197 serving as Commander and involved with the Memorial Day parade committee.

Survivors include his son Todd E. Ebens of Bend, OR.; two brothers Gregg (Leanne) Ebens of Custer, WI and Randy (Carol) Ebens of Clearwater, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Todd was preceded in death by his wife Lauri and his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Todd will be held on a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store