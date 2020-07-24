1/1
Todd M. Ebens
1955 - 2020
Todd M. Ebens, 65, of Rockford formerly of Pecatonica, passed at 2:23 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.
He was born on June 16, 1955 in Rockford the son of Eugene "Bud" and Barbara (Vogeler) Ebens.
Todd was a graduate of Pecatonica High School class of 1973 and served as Class President. He was honorably discharged having served with the U.S. Army as a helicopter tech in Germany. Todd was employed by the Rockford Post Office. He was a member of Pecatonica American Legion Post 197 serving as Commander and involved with the Memorial Day parade committee.
Survivors include his son Todd E. Ebens of Bend, OR.; two brothers Gregg (Leanne) Ebens of Custer, WI and Randy (Carol) Ebens of Clearwater, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Todd was preceded in death by his wife Lauri and his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Todd will be held on a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-2105
