Todd Pearson 1947—2019
Todd Pearson, 71, of Rockford passed away on May 25, 2019. Born on June 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL, son of Willard and Myrtle (Burick) Pearson. Graduate of East High School in 1965. United in marriage to Cynthia Peterson on March 8, 1975. Todd and his wife were co-owners of Pearson's Interior Painting and Wallpapering. Todd loved spending time with family, including his dog, Milo. Survived by his children, Christopher (Suzy Pariza) Pearson of Verona, WI, Lindsay (Matt) Liebert of Chicago; grandchildren, Kayla, Gavin, and Eizzy; and a large circle of friends. Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Cindy on September 25, 2018. Graveside service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Scandinavian Cemetery, 1700 Rural St. Rockford. Pastor John Brennan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the World Wildlife Fund, https://www.worldwildlife.org/ Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019