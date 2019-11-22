|
Tom DiGiovanni Sr. 1943—2019
Tom V. DiGiovanni Sr., 76, passed away November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rockford on June 6, 1943 son of Vito and Bernice (Twordzlo). Tom graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Barb Mutchler on November 7, 1964 in St. James Cathedral in Rockford. He was the proud owner of several taverns, including Kishwaukee Tap, Rocky's and The Wheel Inn. He enjoyed landscaping, gambling, the White Sox and Chicago Bears and playing with his cats. But most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his adoring wife of 55 years; children Christine (Tim) Kerska, Tom (Chris) DiGiovanni Jr; grandchildren Zachary, Alyx, Nicholas Kerska, Jake (Alyssa Tartaglia), Jordyn (Brandon) Torzeski, Josh DiGiovanni; great-grandchildren Cole, Aiyden, Brody and Kaiya; sister Loretta (Floyd) Berg, brother Don (Kathy) DiGiovanni; many nieces and nephews that he loved very much; special mention to sisters-in-law Joann Mutchler Spiers and Connie Mutchler Phillip. He was predeceased in death by his parents and brothers Joe and Vic DiGiovanni. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory at 1860 S. Mulford Road from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, November 25th at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019